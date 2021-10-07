DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--

The "Global Hernia Repair Mesh Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the latest market data for the Global Hernia Repair Mesh Market. Information covered by this report includes:

  • Unit volumes & pricing forecast from 2020-2025
  • Analyses of the leading companies
  • Global market share analysis

The report covers the impact of COVID-19 on the hernia repair mesh market, including a recent forecast from 2020 to 2025. COVID-19 has also impacted leading competitors, such as BD, Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon, Medtronic, W.L. Gore, and others. The report provides insights into trends, drivers, and limiters of the hernia repair mesh market, as well as highlights potential opportunities.

Companies Mentioned

  • Atrium Medical/Maquet
  • Bard/BD
  • Cook
  • Ethicon (J&J)
  • Exogenesis
  • Gore
  • LifeCell
  • Medtronic
  • Novus Scientific
  • RTI Surgical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xunep

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005819/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL SUPPLIES HEALTH

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 10/07/2021 12:00 PM/DISC: 10/07/2021 12:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005819/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Trending Video

Recommended for you