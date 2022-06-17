DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2022--
The "Herpes Zoster Treatment Market by Treatment Type Route Administration and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global herpes zoster treatment market was valued at $217.09 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $303.42 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030.
Herpes zoster (shingles) is a viral infection, caused due to the varicella-zoster virus. It is usually a painful rash on the skin that causes flickering, torment, and itchy blisters on the back, chest, and face and spreads to The rest of the body. Symptoms typically start with pain along the affected dermatome, which is followed by an enlarged vesicular eruption in 2-3 days. Symptoms include lymph nodes, fever, chills, and headache, itching, raised dots on skin and redness in that area, stabbing or shooting pain, tingling, or burning feeling in or under the skin, and upset stomach.
Anyone who gets herpes zoster has a history of chickenpox, often decades earlier. These two conditions come from the same virus, called varicella zoster. In addition, individuals with herpes zoster can infect another person who never had chicken pox, yet the individual will foster chicken pox and not herpes zoster. Herpes zoster is pervasive in older adults as they have weak immune system. Individuals going through radiation treatment or chemotherapy have weakened immune system and are more inclined to get herpes zoster sickness.
In addition, PCR can be used to detect VZV DNA rapidly and sensitively, and is now widely available. After the analysis of herpes zoster, drug is given for treatment, which incorporates oral medications and antibodies. Antihistamines, desensitizing creams, gels, or fixes are given to lessen the agony. Vaccines are given to more established individuals who have a higher risk of acquiring herpes zoster.
Herpes zoster occurs due to reactivation of varicella zoster virus in older age and the incidences of herpes zoster is higher in geriatric population compared to adults and children. For instance, in 2021, the U.S. reported that the risk of herpes zoster increases with age. It has been expected that the incidence of herpes zoster in the U.S. will increase with increasing older age population.
Moreover, increase in geriatric population, coupled with rising incidences of herpes zoster also contribute toward growth of the market. However, dearth of skilled professionals is expected to hinder growth of the market. Conversely, increase in drug development provides lucrative growth opportunities to the market.
Key Benefits
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global herpes zoster treatment market to identify the prevailing opportunities.
- This study presents the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
- Region-& country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics
Market Dynamics
Driver
- Increase in geriatric population, coupled with rise in incidences of herpes zoster
Restraint
- Dearth of skilled professionals
Opportunities
- R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies
Key Market Segments
By Treatment Type
- Antiviral Medications
- Anti-inflammatory Medications
- Other
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Topical
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies
- Online Provider
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Key Players
- Abbott Laboratory
- Bausch Health
- Cipla Inc.
- Camber Pharmaceuticals.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Merck
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/85qw2s
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005295/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: INFECTIOUS DISEASES PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/17/2022 08:55 AM/DISC: 06/17/2022 08:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220617005295/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.