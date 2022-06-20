DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 20, 2022--
High dynamic range is a technique that involves post-process methods in imaging and photography to add more ratio of light and dark called as dynamic range of luminosity in a standard digital imaging.
The use of high dynamic range in photography, videography, or any display system is done to represent an exact same range of luminance, which is experienced through the human visual system. This method merges photos of the same subject taken with different exposures. In addition, HDR makes bright parts to get much brighter, so the image seems to have more depth.
High dynamic range photos capture multiple images with different exposures at the same time in quick sequence using different exposure values. The end result photo is created by combining the photos to create a single image. High dynamic range videos are captured in a similar way to the high dynamic range photo, except each scene is recorded with different exposures or different International Organization for Standardization (ISO) settings at the same time. Subsequently, these scenes are merged together to create a single recording. The output device such as a TV or computer monitor must support high dynamic range format to view high dynamic range content.
Ongoing demand for large screen displays with high resolution acts as one of the major drivers of the global high dynamic range market. In addition to this, increase in penetration of smartphones, high potential for digital photography, and surge in on-demand content delivery services notably contribute toward the growth of the global high dynamic range market. However, need for considerably higher bandwidth for broadcasting high dynamic range content hampers the market growth.
On the contrary, the introduction of new high dynamic range-compatible devices and proliferation of high dynamic range content are anticipated to offer remunerative growth opportunities for the expansion of the global market.
The global high dynamic range market is segmented into type, product type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into HDR10, HDR10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, Dolby Vision, 4K, and others. In terms of product type, it is bifurcated into capturing devices and display devices. Depending on application, it is segregated into video streaming, gaming, and entertainment. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Ongoing demand for large screen displays with high resolution
- Increase in penetration smartphones
- High potential for digital photography
Restraint
- Surge in need for considerably higher bandwidth for broadcasting high dynamic range content
Opportunities
- Introduction of new high dynamic range-compatible devices
- Increase in on-demand content delivery services
Key Market Segments
By Type
- HDR10
- HDR10+
- Hybrid Log-Gamma
- Dolby Vision
- 4K
- Other
By Product Type
- Capturing Devices
- Display Device
By Application
- Video Streaming
- Gaming
- Entertainment
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Apple, Inc.
- Canon
- Nikon Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- Omnivision Technologies
- Olympus Corp.
- Sony Corporation
- Fujifilm Holding Corporation
- Casio Computer Co., Ltd.
