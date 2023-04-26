DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2023--
The "Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The high performance computing (HPC) market is forecast to grow by $16629.45 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report on the high performance computing (HPC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing utilization of big data analytics, high demand from the government sector owing to national security concerns, and the development of smart cities using supercomputers.
The high performance computing (HPC) market is segmented as below:
By Component
- Server
- Storage
- Application
- Services
- Middleware
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies the growing use of cloud as one of the prime reasons driving the high-performance computing (HPC) market growth during the next few years. Also, the focus on energy-efficient supercomputing and the advent of exascale supercomputers will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the high performance computing (HPC) market covers the following areas:
- High performance computing (HPC) market sizing
- High performance computing (HPC) market forecast
- High performance computing (HPC) market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high performance computing (HPC) market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DataDirect Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Landsea Group Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Super Micro Computer Inc., and Dell Technologies Inc. Also, the high performance computing (HPC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Component
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
