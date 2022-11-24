DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022--
The "High-performance Computing (HPC) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Computation Type (Parallel Computing, Distributed computing and Exascale Computing), Industry, Deployment, Server Price Band, Verticals & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high-performance computing (HPC) market is expected to grow from USD 36.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 49.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Large enterprises segment is expected to hold a higher market share during the forecast period
Organizations with an employee base of more than 1,000 people are considered large enterprises. As the adoption of new digital technologies increases, many large enterprises have replaced their traditional data center infrastructure technologies and other management processes with HPC systems and solutions. Large enterprises are usually characterized by high-server densities and high computational power requirements.
These organizations require highly reliable infrastructure. HPC solutions can facilitate data center providers with fast processing abilities and deliver quick results, increasing their profitability. Moreover, HPC solutions aid large enterprises in processing numerous applications simultaneously within a short time, enabling a significant reduction in downtime.
On-Premises deployment of HPC to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
The on-premises deployment consists of various dedicated computing nodes that are attached to their parent nodes and further connected to workstations. This deployment type supports specialized hardware, such as InfiniBand and Graphics Processing Unit (GPU).
However, the emergence of HPC in the cloud has affected the growth of the on-premises deployment type segment. Yet, organizations are deploying HPC solutions using the on-premises deployment type because of the security and confidentiality factors. Many vendors are making continued investments in the on-premises deployment type, as well as developing new cloud business models for HPC. Major vendors offering on-premise HPC solutions include HPE, IBM, and Dell.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Need for Efficient Computing, High Scalability, and Reliable Storage
- Increasing Demand for High-Speed Data Processing with Accuracy
- Increased Use of High-Performance Computing and Deep Learning Frameworks in Development of COVID-19 Vaccines
- Growing Demand for High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems in Genomics Research
Restraints
- Cyber Security Concerns
- High Deployment Costs Associated with Commercial High-Performance Computing (HPC) Clusters
Opportunities
- Increasing Focus on Adoption of Hybrid High-Performance Computing (HPC) Systems
- Introduction of Exascale Computing
- Rising Investments in Data Centers Supporting HPC Capability
Challenges
- Less Technical Expertise Related to High-Performance Computing (HPC)
- Limited Budgets of Smes
- Challenges in Cooling HPC Systems
- Requirement of Advanced Frameworks to Improve Fault Tolerance and Ensure Resiliency
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
