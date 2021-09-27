DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2021--
The "Global High Purity Alumina Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high purity alumina market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2021-2026.
High purity alumina (HPA), or aluminum oxide, refers to processed non-metallurgical alumina. It is usually manufactured through the hydrolysis of aluminum oxide, hydrochloric acid leaching, underwater spark discharge with aluminum and vapor-phase oxidation processes.
It can be classified into 4N, 5N and 6N, depending upon the level of purity and exhibits a high melting point, corrosion resistance and thermal stability. As a result, HPA finds extensive applications in the manufacturing of artificial sapphire substrates, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), semiconductors, lithium-ion batteries, smart electronic devices, ceramics, photovoltaic cells and artificial gemstones.
Significant growth in the electronics industry represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. HPA is used to fabricate semiconductors, which are further utilized in the assembly of personal computers, tablets, gaming consoles, televisions and servers.
Furthermore, the increasing product demand for the manufacturing of LED lights is also contributing to the market growth. Due to rising environmental consciousness, there is a shift in the consumer preference from traditionally used incandescent bulbs towards energy-efficient LED variants. HPA is also used as a coating on lithium-ion (LI-ion) battery separators used in electronic vehicles (EVs) to optimize efficiency and minimize emissions into the environment.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of ready-to-use medical bio-ceramics for orthopedic and dental implants, are augmenting the market growth.
Other factors, including the widespread utilization of HPA for the production of sapphire with minimal flaws in the crystal lattice, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global high purity alumina market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global high purity alumina market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the purity level?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the production method?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global high purity alumina market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
- Alcoa Corporation
- Altech Chemicals Limited
- Baikowski SAS
- Coorstek Inc. (Keystone Holdings LLC)
- Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company Ltd.
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- RusAL
- Sasol Limited
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd and Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Purity Level
- 4N
- 5N
- 6N
Breakup by Production Method
- Hydrolysis of Aluminium Alkoxide
- Hydrochloric Acid Leaching
- Others
Breakup by Application
- LED
- Semiconductor Substrate
- Phosphor
- Sapphire Glass
- Others
Breakup by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
