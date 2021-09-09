DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2021--
The "Histopathology Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type of Examination, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market is projected to reach US$ 35,187.90 million by 2028 from US$ 23,890.44 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.
Histopathology services are used in the examination of biological tissues for the diagnosis of diseases. The procedure includes microscopic examination of tissues. With the help of imaging techniques biopsy tissues can now be obtained from certain inaccessible sites such as pancreas and the peritoneum. Factors such as rising demand for biologics and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the histopathology services market. However, limitations associated with histopathology and immunohistochemistry are expected to restrict the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the histopathology services market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories and reference laboratories, research institutes, and others. In 2021, the diagnostic laboratories and reference laboratories segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.
The histopathology services market is segmented based on type of examination and end-user. Based on type of examination, the market is segmented into surgical specimen, breast biopsy, lung biopsy, renal biopsy, gastrointestinal biopsy, pancreatic biopsy, skin tissue biopsy, testicular biopsy, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories and reference laboratories, research institutes, and others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Biologics
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Restraints
- Limitations Associated with Histopathology and Immunohistochemistry
Opportunities
- Potential Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Future Trends
- Strategic Alliances Among Market Players
Companies Mentioned
- Sonic Healthcare Limited
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd
- TPL Path Labs
- UNILABS
- Cureline Global Translational CRO
- Targos
- Cellular Pathology Services,
- Experimental Pathology Laboratories Inc (EPL)
- CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES, INC.
