DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 4, 2022--
The "HIV Vaccines Market Research Report by Antibodies, by Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global HIV Vaccines Market size was estimated at USD 252.89 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 350.76 million in 2021, at a CAGR 39.13% to reach USD 2,552.37 million by 2027.
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the HIV Vaccines Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global HIV Vaccines Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global HIV Vaccines Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global HIV Vaccines Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global HIV Vaccines Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global HIV Vaccines Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global HIV Vaccines Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global HIV Vaccines Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising R&D Funding of HIV Vaccine
- Rising Prevalence of HIV Due to Prostitution
- Increasing Awareness Due to HIV Prevention Programs
Restraints
- Contrivance of HIV Drug Resistance
Opportunities
- Affordability of HIV Medicines
- Leading Healthcare Providers Venturing into HIV Space
Challenges
- Commercialization of HIV Vaccine
Companies Mentioned
- AlphaVax, Inc.
- Antigen Express, Inc.
- Argo Therapeutics
- Argos Therapeutics, Inc.
- Bionor Pharmaceuticals
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
- Crucell N.V.
- FIT Biotech
- GeneCure LLC
- Genetic Immunity, Inc.
- GenVec, Inc.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Immune Response BioPharma, Inc.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Oncolys Biopharma
- PaxVax
- Profectus Biosciences
- Sanofi SA
- TVAX Biomedical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag6hpw
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005404/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE OTHER SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL AIDS HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/04/2022 12:25 PM/DISC: 02/04/2022 12:25 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220204005404/en