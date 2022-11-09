DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022--
The "HMO Market by Type (2' Fl, 3' Fl, 3' Sl, 6' Sl), Application (Infant Formula, Functional Food & Beverages, Food Supplement), Concentration (Acidic, Neutral) & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for HMO market is estimated to be valued at USD 199 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 556 million by 2027, recording a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness a growth of 23.2% during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific region accounts for USD 92.6 Million of the market size in global market for HMO. The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, retaining its dominance as the leading market for HMOs. Asia Pacific is the most densely populated region consisting of countries like China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Others. It is also one of the key markets for HMOs.
China is a dominant market in the region, as it is one of the largest consumers of infant formulas in the world. Hence, any market fluctuation in China is expected to significantly affect the global infant formulas market, which will, in turn, affect the HMO market. China is expected to be the largest market for human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) in 2022.
The country has witnessed high adoption of infant formula crafted with premium ingredients, including HMOs, mainly due to the increasing income level, modernization, and middle-class population. The government in China has started easing its stand on the one-child policy and is allowing couples to have two children. This is expected to increase the number of newborn infants, which will, in turn, boost the demand for HMOs.
The type 2' FL is gaining rapid popularity in the HMO market across the globe
HMOs are known to have Bifidus, a beneficial bacteria species also known as Bifidobacterium. 2'FL selectively grows in intestinal Bifidobacterium because of three different bifidobacterial categories, such as B. dentium, Bifidobacterium bifidum, and B. infantis. On account of their numerous health benefits and a wide array of applications, 2'FL-based HMOs have become popular over the past few years.
Various government agencies are granting their approval for their industrial and commercial use. For instance; in July 2021, according to Taiwan Food and Drug Administration, Taiwan authorized the usage of 2'FL Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) in infant formula, milk formula for children aged below seven years, food formula for kids aged below seven years, and growing-up formula. The allowed use of this formula is 1.2g/liter. The 2'FL segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2022, as a result of rigorous and ongoing research in the development of 2'FL-based HMOs by key players.
Extensive R&D activities by infant formula manufacturers
In Infant formula is made from industrially modified. It is intended to be used as a substitute for breast milk and is formulated by manufacturers to mimic the nutritional composition of breast milk for the overall growth and development of infants. According to an article published by the National Library of Medicine in June 2019, from the age of 6 months, an infant's energy and nutrient requirements start to exceed those provided by breast milk.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in the Infant Population
- Growth in Health Awareness Leading to Increased Consumption of Dietary Supplements
- Extensive R&D Initiatives by Companies Operating in the Infant Formula Market
Restraints
- Higher Production Costs Associated with the Development of Hmo-Composed Supplements and Food Products
- Stringent Regulations and Trade Policies in the Infant Formula and Dietary Supplement Industries
Opportunities
- Emergence of Alternative Animal Milk Oligosaccharides
- Adoption of Advanced Technologies in the Functional Food Industry
Challenges
- Complex Industrial Process to Extract Oligosaccharides from Milk
- Lack of Consumer Awareness Regarding Benefits Associated with Hmo-Formulated Products
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Advanced Protein Technologies Corp.
- Amazon
- BASF SE.
- Biosynth Carbosynth
- Chr Hansenholding A/S
- Conagen Inc.
- Dextra Laboratories Ltd.
- DSM
- Dupont
- Elicityl S.A
- Gnubiotics Sciences S.A.
- H & H Group
- Inbiose Nv.
- Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.
- Layer Origin Nutrition
- Medolac Laboratories
- Nestle
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Royal Frieslandcampina N.V
- Standard Process Inc.
- Zuchem Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omjpa8
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005618/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL HEALTH FOOD/BEVERAGE OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/09/2022 07:58 AM/DISC: 11/09/2022 07:58 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005618/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.