The "Global Home Infusion Therapy Market (2022-2027) by Products, Indication, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Home Infusion Therapy Market is estimated to be USD 35.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 51.81 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Ailments
- Growing Geriatric Population and the Presence of Healthcare Facilities
- Rising Demand for Home Care Intravenous Drug Infusion Therapy
Restraints
- Lack of Reimbursement for Home Infusion Therapy
Opportunities
- Ongoing Enhancements and Technological Advancements in Home Infusion Therapy
- Accelerating Investments in Research and Development Activities
Challenges
- Limited Availability of Skilled Professionals
Market Segmentations
The Global Home Infusion Therapy Market is segmented based on Products, Indication, and Geography.
- By Products, the market is classified into Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, IV Cannulas, and Needleless Connectors.
- By Indication, the market is classified into Anti-Infective, Chemotherapy, Enteral Nutrition, Hydration Therapy, Imunoglobulin Therapy, Total Parenteral Nutrition, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Coram LLC, CVS Health Corp., Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius Kabi AB, ICU Medical Inc., Interim HealthCare Inc., etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Home Infusion Therapy Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Home Infusion Therapy Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, By Products
7 Global Home Infusion Therapy Market, By Indication
8 Americas' Home Infusion Therapy Market
9 Europe's Home Infusion Therapy Market
10 Middle East and Africa's Home Infusion Therapy Market
11 APAC's Home Infusion Therapy Market
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Coram, LLC
- CVS Health Corp.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Fresenius Kabi AB
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Interim HealthCare, Inc.
- JMS Co., Ltd.
- KKR & Co. Inc.
- McKesson Corp.
- Nipro Corp.
- Option Care, Inc.
- Optum, Inc.
- PruittHealth Corp.
- Smiths Medical, PLC
- Soleo Health Holdings, Inc
- Terumo Corp.
