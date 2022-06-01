DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022--
The "Home Security Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global home security solutions market to grow with a CAGR of 9.82% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global home security solutions market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on the home security solutions market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on home security solutions market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global home security solutions market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global home security solutions market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the home security solutions market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the home security solutions market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global home security solutions market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Report Findings
Drivers
- The emergence of the internet of things (IoT) and wireless technologies
- Innovative advanced technology
Restraints
- High installation, maintenance, and operational costs
Opportunities
- Implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning in home security systems
Company Profiles
- Vivint Inc.
- Tyco International Ltd.
- Adt Corporation
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Crossroads Electronics & Security
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited
- Assa Abloy Ab
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
- Johnson Controls
- Allegion Plc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Home Security Solutions Market Highlights
2.2. Home Security Solutions Market Projection
2.3. Home Security Solutions Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Home Security Solutions Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Home Security Solutions Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Systems
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Services
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Security
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Home Security Solutions Market
4. Home Security Solutions Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Home Security Solutions Market by Systems
5.1. Entrance Control Systems
5.2. Video Surveillance Systems
5.3. Intruder Alarm Systems
5.4. Access Control Systems
5.5. Fire Protection Systems
6. Global Home Security Solutions Market by Services
6.1. Access Control Services
6.2. Fire Protection Services
6.3. Security System Integration Services
6.4. Video Surveillance Services
6.5. Remote Monitoring Services
7. Global Home Security Solutions Market by Security
7.1. Self-Installed and Professionally Monitored
7.2. Professionally-Installed and Monitored
7.3. Do-it-yourself
8. Global Home Security Solutions Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Home Security Solutions Market by Systems
8.1.2. North America Home Security Solutions Market by Services
8.1.3. North America Home Security Solutions Market by Security
8.1.4. North America Home Security Solutions Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.4. RoW
9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Home Security Solutions Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
