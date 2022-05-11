DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2022--
The "Hospital Suture Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Nature, Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market is expected to grow from US$ 3,649.02 million in 2021 to US$ 5,495.74 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.
Factors driving the hospital suture market's growth are the advancements in sutures and increasing cases of chronic wounds. However, the noninvasive alternatives to stitches can hamper the hospital suture market's growth.
The development of innovative surgical techniques and an increasing number of surgeries are expected to grow the hospital sutures market. The rising accident and trauma cases and the growing pervasiveness of various severe disorders have created significant demand for hospital sutures across healthcare settings. Surgeons use these surgical devices to close wounds on the patients' skin or other tissues, crucial for wound healing.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ~1.3 million people die in road accidents every year, whereas ~20-50 million people suffer nonfatal injuries. An increasing number of patients signing up for knee & hip replacement, hysterectomy, bypass operation, and cosmetic & plastic surgeries increase the demand for hospital suture devices to fix the injuries rapidly.
For example, according to a report published by HEALTHLINE MEDIA, ~600,000 knee replacement operations are executed annually in the US. As per the records by Texas Heart Institute, ~200,000 coronary artery bypass graft operations are accomplished yearly in the country. Also, various product approvals will drive the hospital suture market. For instance, in December 2020, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., was granted the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanction of the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX appending system to expand its usage.
Based on product, the hospital suture market is segmented into sutures, automated suturing devices, and others. Based on nature, the market is bifurcated into absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. Based on type, the hospital suture market is bifurcated into monofilament and braided. Based on application, the market is segmented into general surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and others.
By geography, the hospital suture market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).
Reasons to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global hospital suture market
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global hospital suture market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Advancements in Sutures
- Increasing Cases of Chronic Wounds and Surgeries
Restraints
- Non-Invasive Alternatives to Stitches
Opportunities
- Availability of Health Insurance
Future Trends
- Smart Surgical Suture
Companies Mentioned
- Assut Medical Sarl
- Peters Surgical
- Serag-Wiessner GmbH & Co. Kg Zum Kugelfang
- Demetech Corporation
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Smith & Nephew
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
- Medtronic
- W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxwys1
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005646/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/11/2022 08:40 AM/DISC: 05/11/2022 08:41 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005646/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.