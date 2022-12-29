DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2022--
The "Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market is having an exponential growth rate of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.
Fertility patterns worldwide have changed dramatically and a rise in infertility rates have been observed since the last two decades. Even though newer assisted techniques such as in-vitro fertilization have been well developed, still fertility drugs are the first choice for treatment of infertility issues.
Even in the fertility drugs category, hormonal products are preferred the most. Since the human body is governed by hormones, infertility is considered to be caused due to the abnormal play of the hormones.
Human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) is available in two forms. One is a powder derived from the urine of pregnant women which needs to be dissolved in sterile water, loaded into a syringe, and injected into a muscle. Ovidrel is another more expensive but more convenient product produced by recombinant technology, pre-packaged into a syringe for injection with a short needle. HCG is used in some patients who are usually receiving other fertility drugs in order to trigger ovulation. The eggs are released from their follicles about 40 hours after the HCG injection. Artificial insemination will usually be scheduled for 36-44 hours after the HCG injection when a single insemination is planned or at approximately 24 and 48 hours after the HCG injection when two inseminations are to be done.
Two main regimens of gonadotropin ovarian stimulation are used, namely step-up and the step-down protocols. The choice of gonadotropin preparation and treatment regimen depends on the underlying ovarian dysfunction. Strict monitoring of gonadotropin treatment with implementation of strict cancellation criteria are recommended to minimize the risks of ovarian hyperstimulation and multiple pregnancy.
Oligospermia supported the demand for HCG drugs in the market
For the purpose of this study, the global human chorionic gonadotropin market is represented by key therapeutic areas such as female infertility treatment, oligospermia, cryptorchidism and others. Several factors such as growing incidence of infertility in women, contributed by increased maternity age, lifestyle effects and others, hormonal dysfunctions in men and growing incidence of oligospermia are the key factors that have supported the demand for HCG drugs in the market.
Recombinant HCG is Key driving factor
For the purpose of this report, the technology segment of the global human chorionic gonadotropin market has been segmented into natural source extract and recombinant DNA technology. Urine-derived HCG has been a chief treatment source for various hormonal conditions. However in view of purity-related issues, HCG manufacturing through recombinant production technology. Equal efficacy or recombinant HCG along with added safety as against natural source HCG are the key driving factors that lead to higher demand for recombinant HCG in the global market.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most potential regional market
North America is expected to be the largest and most potential regional market for human chorionic gonadotropin. North America constitutes regional markets of U.S. and Canada, the rising incidence of infertility cases, lifestyle effects, and others, hormonal dysfunctions in men and women are the major driver for the growth of the global human chorionic gonadotropin market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most potential regional market for human chorionic gonadotropin market by 2030. Over the next six years, the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to be centered in Japan, South Korea, China, and India. Numerous factors such as developing economical landscape, increasing disposable incomes, growing public awareness related to infertility therapy, and increasing government support through providing favorable policies are the major factors expected to assist the growth of Asia-Pacific market.
Market Segmentation
Treatment
- Female Infertility Treatment
- Oligospermia Treatment
- Cryptorchidism Treatment
- Others
Technology
- Natural Source Extraction
- Recombinant DNA Technology
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Human Chorionic Gonadotropin market?
- What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?
- Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.
- Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?
- Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin market?
- Which is the largest regional market for Human Chorionic Gonadotropin market?
- What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
- Which are the key trends driving Human Chorionic Gonadotropin market growth?
- Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin market worldwide?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics
4. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market: by Treatment, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
5. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market: by Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
6. North America Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
7. UK and European Union Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
8. Asia Pacific Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
9. Latin America Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
10. Middle East and Africa Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
11. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Ferring B.V.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- EMD Serono Ltd.
- Fresenius Kabi USA LLC
- Merck & Co. Ltd.
