The "Global Human Machine Interface Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global human machine interface market is forecast to grow by USD 2.64 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the growing adoption of industrial automation and evolving benefits of human machine interface. This study identifies the increase in demand to connect human-machine interfaces with mobile devices as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years.
The human machine interface market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Food and beverage
- Oil and gas
- Others
By Type
- Hardware
- Software and service
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
The report on human machine interface market covers the following areas:
- Human machine interface market sizing
- Human machine interface market forecast
- Human machine interface market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading human machine interface market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the human machine interface market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software and service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Texas Instruments Inc.
