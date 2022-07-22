DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022--
The "Human Vaccines Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global human vaccines market to grow with a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.
The report on the global human vaccines market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The study on human vaccines market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.
The report on human vaccines market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global human vaccines market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global human vaccines market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the human vaccines market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the human vaccines market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global human vaccines market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Report Findings
Drivers
- High occurrences of various viral and bacterial diseases
- Growing health initiatives and awareness campaigns
Restraints
- Stringent regulations for vaccine approval
Opportunities
- Expansion of market players in emerging economies
Company Profiles
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- CSL Limited
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Tadeka Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.
- Bavarian Nordic
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Human Vaccines Market Highlights
2.2. Human Vaccines Market Projection
2.3. Human Vaccines Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Human Vaccines Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Human Vaccines Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Disease Type
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Human Vaccines Market
4. Human Vaccines Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Human Vaccines Market by Product
5.1. Live Attenuated Vaccines
5.2. Killed Vaccines
5.3. Conjugate Vaccines
5.4. Synthetic Vaccines
5.5. Others
6. Global Human Vaccines Market by Disease Type
6.1. Pneumonia
6.2. Influenza
6.3. Hepatitis
6.4. HPV
6.5. Others
7. Global Human Vaccines Market by Region 2022-2028
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Human Vaccines Market by Product
7.1.2. North America Human Vaccines Market by Disease Type
7.1.3. North America Human Vaccines Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Human Vaccines Market by Product
7.2.2. Europe Human Vaccines Market by Disease Type
7.2.3. Europe Human Vaccines Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Human Vaccines Market by Product
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Human Vaccines Market by Disease Type
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Human Vaccines Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Human Vaccines Market by Product
7.4.2. RoW Human Vaccines Market by Disease Type
7.4.3. RoW Human Vaccines Market by Sub-region
8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Human Vaccines Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. GlaxoSmithKline Plc
8.2.2. CSL Limited
8.2.3. Merck & Co., Inc.
8.2.4. Novartis AG
8.2.5. Pfizer, Inc.
8.2.6. Tadeka Pharmaceutical Company Limited
8.2.7. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.
8.2.8. Bavarian Nordic
8.2.9. Sanofi Pasteur
8.2.10. Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd
