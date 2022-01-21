DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 21, 2022--
The "Global Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for hyperconverged infrastructure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.73% during the forecasted period from 2021 to 2028.
Several developing countries have witnessed a rapid rise in internet penetration over the past few years, owing to the increase in the number of mobile devices. Moreover, the growing digitization initiatives have increased the demand for connected devices. This has resulted in an increase in the number of data centers, thereby driving the growth of the hyperconverged infrastructure market.
However, issues with cloud compatibility, scalability problems, and added costs of power distribution redesigning in existing facilities have hindered the global market's growth.
Regional Outlook
The global hyperconverged infrastructure market encompasses the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
The Asia-Pacific is estimated to become the fastest-growing region in the hyperconverged infrastructure market. The region's strong growth can be attributed to the ever-increasing hybrid cloud deployments and increase in the number of mission-critical applications' virtualization. Other than this, the increase in data centers, especially among SMEs, is likely to fuel the market's growth over the forecast period.
Additionally, the increase in digital innovation is playing a pivotal role in stimulating the acceptance of HCI, AI, and cybersecurity across various industries. This will fuel the development of the hyperconverged infrastructure market across the region's nations, including India and China.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in the Number of Data Centres
- Rise in Demand for Data Protection and Disaster Recovery
- Increase in Demand from Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
- Cost Savings Due to Hyperconverged Infrastructure
Challenges
- Issues With Cloud Compatibility
- Problems With Scalability
- Added Costs of Power Distribution Redesigning Within Existing Facility
Opportunities
- Increased Data Center Infrastructure Investments
- Rise in Edge Data Investments Due to 5G Rollouts
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies Inc
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Hiveio
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Microsoft Corporation
- NEC
- NetApp Inc
- Nutanix Inc
- Pivot3
- Scale Computing
- Sangfor Technologies
- VMware Inc
- Datacore
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90x2mq
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005246/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS HARDWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/21/2022 09:17 AM/DISC: 01/21/2022 09:17 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005246/en