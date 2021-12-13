DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--

The "Ibuprofen (CAS 15687-27-1) Global Market Research Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Ibuprofen. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

Scope

  • The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).
  • The second chapter focuses on Ibuprofen end-uses.
  • The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.
  • The fourth chapter is about the related patents.
  • The fifth chapter deals with Ibuprofen market trends and forecast, distinguish Ibuprofen manufacturers and suppliers.
  • The sixth chapter provides Ibuprofen prices data.
  • The seventh chapter analyses Ibuprofen downstream markets.

The Ibuprofen global market report key points:

  • Ibuprofen description, applications and related patterns
  • Ibuprofen market situation
  • Ibuprofen manufacturers and distributors
  • Ibuprofen prices
  • Ibuprofen end-users
  • Ibuprofen downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:

1. IBUPROFEN GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information

2. IBUPROFEN APPLICATIONS

3. IBUPROFEN MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. IBUPROFEN PATENTS

5. IBUPROFEN MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. Global Ibuprofen market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities

5.2. Manufacturers of Ibuprofen

5.3. Suppliers of Ibuprofen

5.4. Market forecast

6. IBUPROFEN MARKET PRICES

  • Europe
  • Asia
  • North America

7. IBUPROFEN END-USE SECTOR

