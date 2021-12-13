DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2021--
The "Ibuprofen (CAS 15687-27-1) Global Market Research Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Ibuprofen. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
Scope
- The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.).
- The second chapter focuses on Ibuprofen end-uses.
- The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods.
- The fourth chapter is about the related patents.
- The fifth chapter deals with Ibuprofen market trends and forecast, distinguish Ibuprofen manufacturers and suppliers.
- The sixth chapter provides Ibuprofen prices data.
- The seventh chapter analyses Ibuprofen downstream markets.
The Ibuprofen global market report key points:
- Ibuprofen description, applications and related patterns
- Ibuprofen market situation
- Ibuprofen manufacturers and distributors
- Ibuprofen prices
- Ibuprofen end-users
- Ibuprofen downstream industries trends
Key Topics Covered:
1. IBUPROFEN GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. IBUPROFEN APPLICATIONS
3. IBUPROFEN MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. IBUPROFEN PATENTS
5. IBUPROFEN MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. Global Ibuprofen market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities
5.2. Manufacturers of Ibuprofen
5.3. Suppliers of Ibuprofen
5.4. Market forecast
6. IBUPROFEN MARKET PRICES
- Europe
- Asia
- North America
7. IBUPROFEN END-USE SECTOR
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klkzrk
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005804/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/13/2021 11:52 AM/DISC: 12/13/2021 11:53 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005804/en