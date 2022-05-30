DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2022--
The "Global IC Packaging Market, By Type, Bonding Technique, Application & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IC packaging market was valued at USD 78.18 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 134.77 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 9.50% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).
The global market was valued at USD 71.4 billion, witnessing a sluggish growth in 2020, amid COVID-19. The outbreak of COVID-19 severely impacted the growth of the market, however, post-COVID-19, in 2021, the market witnessed a steep demand from the end-user industries such as consumer electronics, ICT, and automotive among others.
Based on the package type, the market is segmented as DIP (Double In-line Package), SOP (Small Outline Package), QFP (Quad Flat Package), QFN (Quad Flat Non-leaded Package), BGA (Ball Grid Array Package), CSP (Chip Scale Package), LGA (Land Grid Array), WLP (Wafer Level Packaging), FC (Flip Chip), and Others.
The others segment of the market includes PGA, SOJ, and many others. Among these types, the DIP segment dominated the market with more than 14% share. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the advanced IC packaging industry, include the development of packaging solutions for AI and IoT and the introduction of new IC packaging technologies, such as fan-out and 2.5D/3D.
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the IC Packaging market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following details: The key players in the market were identified through secondary research and their market shares in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research.
This entire procedure includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights from industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns were determined by using secondary sources and verified through Primary sources.
Companies Mentioned
- Ase Technology Holding Co. Ltd.
- Amkor Technology
- Jcet
- Spil
- Powertech Technology Inc.
- Tongfu Microelectronics Co. Ltd.
- Lingsen Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
- Sigurd Corporation
- Greatek Electronics Inc.
- Ose Corp.
- Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd.
- Utac Holdings Ltd.
- King Yuan Electrics Co. Ltd.
- Chipmos Technologies Inc.
