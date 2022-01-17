DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Pipeline Insight, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Pipeline Insight, 2021," report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
"Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Pipeline Insight, 2021" report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis treatment guidelines.
The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Drugs
Pamrevlumab: FibroGen
Pamrevlumab (FG-3019) is a fully recombinant human monoclonal antibody against connective tissue growth factor (CTGF). Pamrevlumab has been granted orphan drug and fast track designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a potential IPF treatment. Pamrevlumab is in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
C21: Vicore Pharma
C21 (VP01 program) is an orally available small molecule based non-peptide agonist of angiotensin II type 2 receptor. The drug is in clinical development for the treatment of IPF and COVID-19. C21 has been recognized as an orphan drug in IPF by the regulatory authorities in Europe and the USA.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report.
Major Players in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
There are approx. 75+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. The companies which have their Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, FibroGen.
Phases
This report covers around 75+ products under different phases of clinical development like
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.
Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Intravitreal
- Subretinal
- Topical
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Gene therapy
- Product Type
The drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.
Key Questions Answered
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis drugs?
- How many Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- FibroGen
- Vicore Pharma
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- AstraZeneca
- Avalyn Pharmaceuticals
- Indalo Therapeutics
- Biosplice Therapeutics
- Kinarus
- CohBar
- Reviva Biopharmaceuticals
- J2H Biotech
- Translate Bio
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical
- Roche
- Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals
- Pliant Therapeutics
- Galapagos NV
Key Products
- Pamrevlumab
- C21
- BI-1015550
- Saracatinib
- Pirfenidone inhalation
- IDL-2965
- SM-04646
- Pamapimod/pioglitazone
- CB-5138-3
- Brilaroxazine
- J2H-P1905
Research programme: mRNA therapeutics
- DW MSC
- RG 6354
- Jaktinib hydrochloride tablets
- Ifenprodil
- PLN-74809
- GLPG-1205
