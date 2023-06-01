DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2023--
The "Immunoassay Markets. Strategies and Trends. Forecasts by Application, Technology, Product, User and by Country. With Multiplex and Point of Care Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customized Forecasting and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report profiles over 60 companies, large and small, working in this area. Learn all about the pitfalls and opportunities in this extensive report.
The workhorse of the diagnostic industry is finding new legs. The pandemic has created a new demand for rapid easily available diagnostics.
Immunoassay is stepping up. Advances in genetic knowledge are creating new markets for immunoassay. Multiplex is becoming table stakes.
Rapid diagnostics, point of care, biomarkers and consumer markets are all areas of expansion while traditional immunoassay maintains a strong position in the growing market for clinical diagnostics.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Trends
- Factors Driving Growth
- Diagnostic Factors
- Changing Technologies Spur Early Instrument Retirement
- Consumer Channels Open Wider
- Immunity Technology Comes of Age
Factors Limiting Growth
- Increased Competition Lowers Price
- Threat from PCR Based Instruments
- Lower Barriers to Entry
- Wellness has a downside
- Immunoassay Instrumentation
- Instrumentation Tenacity
- Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure
- Immunoassay - CRISPR Diagnostics
Industry Overview
Players in a Dynamic Market
- Academic Research Lab
- Diagnostic Test Developer
- Instrumentation Supplier
- Chemical/Reagent Supplier
- Pathology Supplier
- Independent Clinical Laboratory
- Public National/regional Laboratory
- Hospital Laboratory
- Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
- Audit Body
- Certification Body
The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments
- Traditional Market Segmentation
- Laboratory Focus and Segmentation
- Hospital Testing Share
- Economies of Scale
- Hospital vs. Central Lab
- Physician Office Lab's
- Physician's and POCT.
Immunoassay - Markets and Discussion
- Instruments - Genetics changes the picture
- RIA - A Technology Shows its Age
- Immunoassay vs. PCR vs. Sequencing - A See Saw Battle
- The Smart Shrinking Instrument - Serious Implications
- Research Funding and Capital Expense - Instrument Pooling
- Multiplex vs. POC - A Tradeoff Analysis
- Reagents and Kits - Genetics changes the picture
- Bigger Test Menus a Boon for Kit Market
- Physician Office Labs - A New Frontier
- Rapid and POCT to Threaten Instrument Markets
- OTC and DTC - Huge Market Potential
- Economies of Scale. Going Away?
- Lower Barriers to Entry for Instruments/Analyzers
- Miniturization and Technology Drive Acquisition
Immunoassay Recent Developments
- Senzo to Commercialize Infectious Disease Lateral Flow Tests
- Nanomix Plans Instrument, Test Launches
- Startup GLX Analytix Prepares for Commercialization
- Nonagen Gets CE Mark for Bladder Cancer Immunoassay
- Qualigen Acquires Majority Stake in NanoSynex
- Saladax Biomedical Using Immunoassay Dx for Antipsychotic Drug Testing
- Prolight Diagnostics to Acquire Psyros Diagnostics
- Quidel to Acquire Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- FDA Grants EUA to Xtrava Health COVID Point-of-Care Antigen Test
- Alamar Biosciences Raises $80M for Immuno-Sandwich Assay Platform
- FDA grants breakthrough device to multiplex immunoassay
- Quidel, Beckman Settle Cardiac Immunoassay Dispute
- BGI Americas, Advaite Form SARS-CoV-2 Testing Partnership
- BioMerieux Gets CE Mark for Three Dengue Immunoassays
- COVID-19 Portfolio to Accelerate At-Home Infectious Disease Testing
- Roche Diagnostics Expanding Testing Portfolio in 2021
- PerkinElmer Long-Term Outlook
- Quidel Updates Outlook for C19 Testing
- Dx Companies Look at Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza
- Becton Dickinson and NAT Diagnostics Acquisition
- New test diagnoses Lyme disease within 15 minutes
- Multiplexed Immunoassay System Differentiates Malaria Species
- ERBA Mannheim Unveils Next-Generation Nexus unit
- Uman Diagnostics And Bio-Techne Announce Agreement For Neurofilament Light Assay
- Software reduces variability in ELISA biomarker tests
- Arrayit Corporation Allergy Testing Network Doubles
Profiles of Key Companies
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abcam
- Abionic
- Accel Diagnostics
- Applied BioCode
- Arlington Scientific
- Arrayit Corporation
- Atomo Diagnostics
- Aureum Diagnostics
- Aurora Biomed
- Autobio Diagnostics
- AVIVA Systems Biology
- Awareness Technology
- Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.
- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biocartis
- Biomatik
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- BioTek Instruments
- Boditech Med, Inc
- Boster Biological Technology
- Diamedix (Erba Diagnostics)
- Diasorin S.p.A.
- Dynex Technologies
- Enzo Biochem
- Eurofins Scientific
- FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics
- Fujirebio
- Gold Standard Diagnostics
- Grifols
- Hycor Biomedical
- Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)
- Immunodiagnostik AG
- Inova Diagnostics
- JR Biomedical
- Luminex Corp
- Maxim Biomedical
- Mbio Diagnostics
- Meso Scale Discovery
- Millipore Sigma
- Mindray
- Molecular Devices
- MP Biomedical
- Operon
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Perkin Elmer
- Qiagen
- Quidel
- R&D Systems
- Randox Toxicology
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- SD Biosensor
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex
- Tecan
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- TOSOH Bioscience
- Veredus Laboratories
- Vircell
- YD Diagnostics
- Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech
Immunoassay Markets Definition
- Enzyme Based
- Immunofluorescence
- Chemiluminescence
- DNA/NAT
- RIA & Other
- Reagents/Kits, Analyzers, Software & Services
- Infectious Disease
- Auto Immune
- Endocrinology
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Other Specialty
