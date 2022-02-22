DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
The "Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)-Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2022" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)-Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in the Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) pipeline landscape.
The defibrillator market is witnessing various technological advancements and product innovations. There have been several recent advancements in implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) technology to extend battery life, improve patient monitoring, and improve device programming and to improve therapy effectiveness.
A surge in the ageing population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is leading to rising demand for the management of cardiovascular conditions in emergency situations. The defibrillator market is anticipated to grow because of technological advancements and product innovations.
The incidence of heart attacks is also increasing among the younger population group. Increasing awareness about cardiovascular diseases and rising demand for their management is expected to upsurge the demand. This report provides a detailed study of the emerging Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) along with competitive landscape to help better understand the emerging Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD).
Key Questions Answered
- What are significant companies in this segment, their information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies?
- How to identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage?
- What are important and diverse types of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) under development?
- What are market-entry and market expansion strategies in Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)?
- What are some of the mergers and acquisitions and to identify major players with the most promising pipeline?
- An in-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date?
Key Players
- Medtronic plc
- Abbott Laboratories
- Boston Scientific Corp
- MicroPort Scientific Corp
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG
- Cintas Corp.
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1q62qa
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222006030/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL CONSUMER MEDICAL DEVICES HOSPITALS SCIENCE SURGERY CARDIOLOGY BIOTECHNOLOGY SENIORS MEDICAL SUPPLIES OTHER SCIENCE HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/22/2022 12:16 PM/DISC: 02/22/2022 12:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222006030/en