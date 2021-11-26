DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 26, 2021--
The "Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market (2021-2026) by Product, Type, Technology, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market is estimated to be USD 18.35 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.82 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.45%.
Market Dynamics
The growth of the implantable drug-device market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic disease, the rising awareness amongst people regarding implantable drug delivery devices, increasing demand for contraceptives, and intervention by government and health organizations to ensure high patient safety standards. In addition, the rising awareness about the availability of high quality and safer products, recent advancements in medication administration techniques, and rapid increasing research and development for new product launch and elimination of existing problems are expected to fuel growth potential over the coming years.
However, the chances of implanted device failures, strict government regulations and policies, and the high cost of devices are expected to restrain the market growth in the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
The Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market is segmented further based on Product, Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography.
By Product, the market is classified into Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bioabsorbable Stents, Intraocular Implants, Infusion Pumps, and Others. Amongst all, the Drug-Eluting Stents segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By Type, the market is classified as Bio-Degradable And Non-Biodegradable. Amongst the two, the Non-Biodegradable segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By Technology, the market is classified as Diffusion, Osmotic, and Magnetic. Amongst all, the Diffusion segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By Application, the market is classified as Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Obstetrics And Gynecology, Diabetes, Oncology, Auto-Immune Diseases, and Others. Amongst all, the Cardiovascular segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By End-User, the market is classified as Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others. Amongst all, the Hospitals segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
1. FDA accepts application for Roche's Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) for treatment of neovascular or "wet" age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). If approved, PDS would be the first and only eye implant with continuous drug delivery that offers people living with nAMD an alternative to frequent eye injections - 24th June 2021.
2. Siemens Healthineers acquired Varian, strengthening its position as a holistic partner in healthcare -15th April 202
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery Devices
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Strict Government Regulations
4.2.2 High Device Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Collaboration Activities Among Key Players
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Product Recall
4.5 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Contraceptive Implants
6.3 Spinal Implants
6.4 Brachytherapy Seeds
6.5 Drug-Eluting Stents
6.6 Bioabsorbable Stents
6.7 Intraocular Implants
6.8 Infusion Pumps
6.9 Others
7 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bio-Degradable
7.3 Non-Biodegradable
8 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Diffusion
8.3 Osmotic
8.4 Magnetic
9 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ophthalmology
9.3 Cardiology
9.4 Obstetrics And Gynecology
9.5 Diabetes
9.6 Oncology
9.7 Auto-Immune Diseases
9.8 Others
10 Others Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Hospitals
10.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centres
10.4 Others
11 Global Implantable Drug Delivery Device Market, By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Abbott Laboratories
13.2 AbbVie Inc
13.3 Allergan Inc
13.4 Alcon Inc.
13.5 Bayer AG
13.6 Bausch and Lomb Incorporated
13.7 Biotronik, Inc.
13.8 Boston Scientific Corporation
13.9 DSM Biomedical
13.10 Delpor Inc.
13.11 Medtronic Plc.
13.12 Merck & co., Inc.
13.13 Freudenberg Medical, LLC
13.14 Flowonix
13.15 Nucletron
13.16 Siemens Healthineers
13.17 Theradaptive, Inc.
13.18 Intersect ENT
13.19 Nanomedical Systems, Inc.
13.20 Intarcia Therapeutics
13.21 Teleflex Incorporated
13.22 Terumo Corporation
13.23 Alimera Sciences
13.24 Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals
13.25 Delpor Inc.
13.26 3M Company
