The "In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Analyzers: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report provides detailed exposure to the in vitro diagnostic analyzer market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of in vitro diagnostic analyzers along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.
The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players. It covers the competitive environment, patent analysis and regulatory scenario. The report details the market shares of IVD analyzers based on test type, automation, design, application and end-user.
Report Includes
- 27 data tables and 22 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) analyzers
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) analyzers by region, type, automation, application, therapeutic area and end user
- Information on new detection technologies and description of technological advances in fluidics for POC testing
- Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies, and developments of the industry
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size and market forecast
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Ivd Analyzers Market: Background and Technology
- In Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Analyzer Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- Ivds for Neglected Infectious Diseases
- New Detection Technologies
- Technology Advancements
- Multiple Detection in a Single Instrument
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Analyzer Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Automation
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Ivd Analyzers, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Regulatory Scenario
- Ivd Regulations in North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Ivd Regulations in Europe
- Ivd Regulations in Asia-Pacific
- Ivd Regulations in Row (Latin America, Africa and Middle East)
Chapter 11 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Ivd Analyzer Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Device Manufacturers
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Recent Developments of Key Market Players
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
