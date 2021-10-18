Dracut - Patricia A. (Beaulieu) Desmarais, 86, of Dracut, passed away on October 12, 2021, at Willow Manor in Lowell. Born in Lawrence, MA, on January 10, 1935, she is the daughter of the late Armand U. Beaulieu who died in 1938 and Margaret (Brannigan) (Beaulieu) Finnegan who died in 2002. …