DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2021--
The "Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The competitive nature of the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) industry has unfolded through the COVID-19 pandemic, as it continued to serve the healthcare domain and successfully reach a revenue of $85.91 billion in 2020.
The change in reimbursement for diagnostic testing, pressure from PAMA, regulatory trends in Europe, demand for large-scale testing, shift to precision diagnostics, emerging companies, and evolving business models demand assessing portfolio, evaluating competitor strategies, and exploring opportunities for business growth.
Clinical chemistry and immunoassays dominate the revenue share; molecular diagnostics and point-of-care-testing continue to grow at the highest rates; and tissue diagnostics and hemostasis will experience moderate growth followed by rest of the technology segments.
The top-10 companies serving the IVD industry together accounted for 65.2% of the global revenue in 2020, while the top-20 companies together made up 78.8% of the global proceeds. The NA region, primarily with contributions from the US, leads the market, maintaining its stronghold on the IVD industry.
APAC, primarily driven by Japan, China, and India, along with the other growing economies will experience the highest growth rate, while Europe will continue to grow at a slower pace.
Overall, this research service offers insightful analysis in the form of overall forecast, region, and technology segment wise analysis, benchmarking of top participants, and key growth opportunities that will shape the industry.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- POCT Instruments for Diagnosis of Respiratory Infections
- Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Testing Services to Address Personalized Genetic Diagnostics
- Digital Pathology with Artificial Intelligence Driving the Path to Precision Oncology
- Smart Labs and Total Laboratory Automation for Shorter Testing Turnaround Time
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
- In Vitro Diagnostics Market Scope of Analysis
- In Vitro Diagnostics Market Based on Workflow
- In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation Based on Technologies
- In Vitro Diagnostics Market Definition Technology Segments
- In Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation Based on Region
- Key Competitors for In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Key Growth Metrics for In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- In Vitro Diagnostics Market Growth Outlook Summary
- Decentralized Testing to Drive Growth - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Growth Drivers for In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Growth Restraints for In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Forecast Assumptions - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Revenue Forecast - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Revenue Forecast by Workflow - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Revenue Forecast by Technology - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Workflow Segments - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Selective Technology Segments - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Competitive Environment - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Revenue Share - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Competitor Matrix - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Competitor Segment Ranking - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
- Recent Notable Activities - In Vitro Diagnostics Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay
- Key Growth Metrics for Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay
- Revenue Forecast - Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay
- Forecast Analysis - Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Molecular Diagnostics
- Key Growth Metrics for Molecular Diagnostics
- Revenue Forecast - Molecular Diagnostics
- Forecast Analysis - Molecular Diagnostics
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Tissue Diagnostics
- Key Growth Metrics for Tissue Diagnostics
- Revenue Forecast - Tissue Diagnostics
- Forecast Analysis - Tissue Diagnostics
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Point-of-Care-Testing
- Key Growth Metrics for Point-of-Care-Testing
- Revenue Forecast - Point-of-Care-Testing
- Forecast Analysis - Point-of-Care-Testing
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - In Vitro Diagnostics Market: North America
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Europe
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Asia-Pacific (APAC)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8qe6g
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005425/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/18/2021 06:05 AM/DISC: 10/18/2021 06:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005425/en