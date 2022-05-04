DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2022--
The "Global Independent Software Vendor Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Independent software vendors (ISV) builds, and develops and sells enterprise software or consumer which is consumed by various end user sectors such as Logistics, Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Financial, Educational, and Others.
Independent software vendor is also referred as software publisher. Independent software vendors (ISV) are sold software in the form of licenses to use the software for a particular time period or permanently.
Increase in volume of independent software vendor products and services through cloud platforms is expected to boost the global independent software vendor (ISV) market growth. Furthermore, growing technological advancements and innovations will increase the demand for software and which is expected to propel the global independent software vendor (ISV) market growth, over the forecast period.
Moreover, increase in number or merger and acquisition activities in the software industry is expected to fuel the growth of global independent software vendor (ISV) market.
However, stringent licensing schemes and government rules and regulations are the challenging factor for market which is expected to restraint the growth of global independent software vendor (ISV) market.
Market Segmentation
By Types
- On-Premise
- Cloud
By Application
- Logistics
- Retail
- E-Commerce
- Healthcare
- Financial
- Educational
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Cisco Systems
- Microsoft Corporation
- Novell
- Oracle
- Apple
- SAP
- IBM Corporation
- Compuware
- Mocana
- Odyssey Software
- Double-Take Software
- Yahoo
- Nutanix
- Salesforce
- RSA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19colk
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005605/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/04/2022 05:41 AM/DISC: 05/04/2022 05:41 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005605/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.