The "Independent Software Vendors Market, By Software Type, By Deployment Model, By End-User Industry, By Company Size, By Software Licensing Model, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Independent Software Vendor (ISV) is an individual or a business that builds, develops, and sells enterprise or consumer software that is consumed by end users. Independent Software Vendors are also known as Software Publishers. For instance, any company that offers its software solution on a marketplace is an ISV. An ISV (independent software vendor) makes and sells software products that run on one or more computer hardware or operating system (OS) platforms. ISVs typically provide software in conjunction with a hardware, software, or cloud platform provider.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing digitalization, the growing trend of Industry 4.0, rising demand for value added services, growing adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS), growing adoption of cloud-based software, and growing consumer awareness are some major factors expected to augment the growth of the global independent software vendor market over the forecast period.
For instance, in September 2022, Schlumberger launched a new program allowing independent software vendors (ISVs) to build, market, and sell solutions and apps through the Schlumberger digital platform. Schlumberger Digital Platform Partner Program brings together digital solutions from Schlumberger and a growing number of ISVs, substantially increasing the choice of artificial intelligence (AI) and data science-enriched domain workflows for customers.
Moreover, in July 2022, TD SYNNEX launched the most inclusive & comprehensive Independent Software Vendor (ISV) experience available in the market. The ISV experience is designed to help accelerate SaaS opportunities in the channel by leveraging the TD SYNNEX partner ecosystem to power IT operations, automate complex processes, and deploy new functionalities that drive sales, boost go-to-market practices, and deliver successful business outcomes.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market, By Software Type:
- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software
- Human Capital Management (HCM) Software
- Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software
- Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Software
- Collaboration and Communication Software
- Vertical-specific Software (e.g., healthcare, finance, manufacturing)
Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market, By Deployment Model:
- On-Premises Software
- Cloud-based Software
- Hybrid Software
Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market,, By End-User Industry:
- Healthcare
- Financial Services
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Information Technology
- Government
- Education
- Others
Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market, By Company Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market, By Software Licensing Model:
- Perpetual Licensing
- Subscription Licensing
- Freemium Models
- Usage-based Licensing
- Value-based Licensing
Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market, By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
- Splunk Inc.
- ServiceNow, Inc.
- VMware, Inc.
- Intuit Inc.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Adobe Inc.
- com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Atlassian Corporation Plc
- Red Hat, Inc. (part of IBM)
- Tableau Software (part of Salesforce.com, Inc.)
- Symantec Corporation (part of Broadcom Inc.),
