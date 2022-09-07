DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--
The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2022 to 2027).
Key Market Trends
The Drug Development Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market.
By application, the drug development segment holds the major segment in the induced pluripotent stem cell market. Various research studies focusing on drug development studies with induced pluripotent stem cells have been on the rise in recent years.
For instance, an article titled "Drug Development and the Use of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Cardiomyocytes for Disease Modeling and Drug Toxicity Screening" published in the International Journal of Molecular Science in October 2020 discussed the broad use of iPSC derived cardiomyocytes for drug development in terms of adverse drug reactions, mechanisms of cardiotoxicity, and the need for efficient drug screening protocols.
Another article published in the Journal of Cells in December 2021 titled "Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell as a Disease Modeling and Drug Development Platform-A Cardiac Perspective" focused on methods to reprogram somatic cells into human induced pluripotent stem cells and the solutions to overcome the immaturity of the human induced pluripotent stem cells derived cardiomyocytes to mimic the structure and physiological properties of adult human cardiomyocytes to accurately model disease and test drug safety. Thus, this increase in the research of induced pluripotent stem cells for drug development and drug modeling is likely to propel the segment's growth over the study period.
Furthermore, as per an article titled "Advancements in Disease Modeling and Drug Discovery Using iPSC-Derived Hepatocyte-like Cells" published in the Multi-Disciplinary Publishing Institute journal of Cells in March 2022, preserved differentiation and physiological function, amenability to genetic manipulation via tools such as CRISPR/Cas9, and availability for high-throughput screening, make induced pluripotent stem cell systems increasingly attractive for both mechanistic studies of disease and the identification of novel therapeutics.
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
The rise in the adoption of highly advanced technologies and systems in drug development, toxicity testing, and disease modeling coupled with the growing acceptance of stem cell therapies in the region are some of the major factors driving the market growth in North America.
The United States Food and Drug Administration in March 2022 discussed the development of strategies to improve cell therapy product characterization. The agency focused on the development of improved methods for testing stem cell products to ensure the safety and efficacy of such treatments when used as therapies.
Likewise, in March 2020, the Food and Drug Administration announced that ImStem drug IMS001, which uses AgeX's pluripotent stem cell technology, would be available for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Similarly, REPROCELL introduced a customized iPSC generation service in December 2020, as well as a new B2C website to promote the "Personal iPS" service. This service prepares and stores an individual's iPSCs for future injury or disease regeneration treatment.
Thus, the increasing necessity for induced pluripotent stem cells coupled with increasing investment in the health care department is known to propel the growth of the market in this region.
