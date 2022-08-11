DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022--
The "Industrial Automation Software Market by Product, Deployment Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial automation software market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market sizes and shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029. The industrial automation software market is expected to reach $59.5 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for automation for qualitative and reliable manufacturing, the growing need for mass production with reduced operating costs, and the surging adoption of industry 4.0 & other enabling technologies. However, the high cost of implementing factory automation solutions is expected to restrain the growth of this market.
Emerging automation-driven industries in developing countries and growth prospects in the industrial analytics space are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the cyber risks associated with automated systems are expected to remain a major challenge for market growth.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global industrial automation software market based on product type (enterprise-level software and plant-level software), deployment mode (on-premise and cloud-based), end-use industry (oil & gas, chemicals & materials, paper & pulp, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, mining & metals, food & beverage, power, consumer goods, automotive, tools & machinery, semiconductors & electronics, aerospace & defense, and other end-use industries). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the regional and country-level markets.
Key questions answered in the report:
- Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of product type, deployment mode, end-use industry, and country?
- What is the historical market size of the global industrial automation software market?
- What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?
- What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends in the global industrial automation software market?
- Who are the major players in the global industrial automation software market, and what are their market shares?
- How is the competitive landscape?
- What are the recent developments in the global industrial automation software market?
- What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global industrial automation software market?
- What are the geographical trends in high-growth countries?
- Who are the local emerging players in the global industrial automation software market and how do they compete with established players?
Scope of the Report:
Global Industrial Automation Software Market, by Product Type
- Plant-level Software
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Distributed Control Systems (DCS)
- Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)
- Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
- Human-machine Interface (HMI)
- Other Plant-level Software
- Enterprise-level Software
- Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
- Other Enterprise-level Software
Global Industrial Automation Software Market, by Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Global Industrial Automation Software Market, by End-use Industry
- Automotive
- Oil & Gas
- Food & Beverage
- Electronics & Semiconductors
- Mining & Metals
- Tools & Machinery
- Chemicals & Materials
- Consumer Goods
- Aerospace & Defense
- Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
- Power
- Paper & Pulp
- Other End-use Industries
Industrial Automation Software Market, by Geography
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)
Companies Mentioned
- Emerson Electric Co.
- ABB Ltd
- Siemens AG
- General Electric Company
- Schneider Electric SE
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Parsec Automation Corporation
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Hitachi Ltd.
- OMRON Corporation
- Aegis Industrial Software Corporation
- IBM Corporation
