The "Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial control systems security market is forecast to grow by $8.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by increasing smart grid deployments in the power sector and increasing investments in IT security. The study identifies the growing need to improve security as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years.
This report on the industrial control systems security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The industrial control systems security market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- oil and gas
- power
- chemicals and mining
- automotive
- others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on industrial control systems security market covers the following areas:
- Industrial control systems security market sizing
- Industrial control systems security market forecast
- Industrial control systems security market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chemicals and mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- AO Kaspersky Lab
- BAE Systems Plc
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fortinet Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
