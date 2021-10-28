DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 28, 2021--
The "Global Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial power over ethernet market is poised to grow by $135.24 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%.
This study identifies energy efficiency and flexibility as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial power over ethernet market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the rise in the adoption of IIoT connected devices in industrial processes and an increase in the number of smart grid projects.
The report on industrial power over ethernet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The industrial power over ethernet market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial power over ethernet market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Kinetic Technologies, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc.
Also, the industrial power over ethernet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecommunications industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Powered devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power sourcing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Kinetic Technologies
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc.
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Siemens AG
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc.
