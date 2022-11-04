DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--
The "Global Infection Control Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product & Service, By End User, and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Infection Control Market was valued at $32.61 billion in 2020, and is estimated to hit $38.61 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2027.
Market Dynamics
Drivers: An increasing number of initiatives to ensure high-level infection prevention are driving the global infection control market forward. The government is regulating and issuing various guidelines in order to raise awareness about effective preventative measures. Furthermore, the global market is expected to grow as the emphasis on food sterilisation and disinfection increases.
Restraints: In the coming years, concerns about the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to stifle market growth. This, combined with factors such as high endoscope reprocessing costs, limited reimbursement in developing countries, and end-user non-compliance with sterilisation standards, may limit market growth.
Industrial Development
- In 2020, Getinge will introduce its new Getinge Assured Superfast 20 Biological Indicators, which will allow CSSD staff to get results in as little as 20 minutes.
- Cantel and Censis partnered in 2020 to offer an instrument reprocessing and scope tracking software called CANEXIS Integrated Workflow Solution, which combines Cantel's leading infection prevention endoscope reprocessing workflow portfolio with Censis' surgical asset management and instrument tracking solutions under one brand.
- Ecolab acquired Holchem Group in 2020 to broaden its hygiene and cleaning product and service offerings for the food and beverage, food service, and hospitality industries.
Market Taxonomy
By Product & Service
- Sterilization Products and Services
- Cleaning and Disinfection Products
- Protective Barriers
- Endoscope Reprocessing Products
- Other Infection Control Products
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Medical Device Companies
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Life Science Industry
- Food Industry
- Other End Users
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Infection Control Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Infection Control Market Outlook
5 Global Infection Control Market, By Product & Service
6 Global Infection Control Market, By End-User
7 Global Infection Control Market, By Region
8 North America Infection Control Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
9 Europe Infection Control Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
10 Asia Pacific Infection Control Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
11 Latin America Infection Control Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
12 Middle East & Africa Infection Control Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
13 Competitive Analysis
14 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- STERIS plc. (US)
- Getinge AB (Sweden)
- Cantel Medical Corporation (US)
- Advanced Sterilization Products (US)
- 3M Company (US)
- Belimed AG (Switzerland)
- MMM Group (Germany)
- MATACHANA GROUP (Spain)
- Miele Group (Germany)
- Melag (Germany)
- Pal International (UK).
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzxr2i
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005478/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/04/2022 11:21 AM/DISC: 11/04/2022 11:21 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005478/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.