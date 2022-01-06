DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022--
The "Infertility Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global infertility treatment market to grow with a robust CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global infertility treatment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on infertility treatment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on infertility treatment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global infertility treatment market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global infertility treatment market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the infertility treatment market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the infertility treatment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global infertility treatment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Company Profiles
- Cook Group Incorporated
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.
- Genea Limited
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vitrolife AB
- IVFtech ApS
- Kitazato Corporation
- Rocket Medical Plc
- SoMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH
Report Findings
1) Drivers
- Declining rate of fertility among the population
- Rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure across the developing regions
2) Restraints
- High cost associated with infertility treatment
3) Opportunities
- Emergence of advanced technologies in the field of infertility treatment
Segment Covered
The global infertility treatment market is segmented on the basis of product, procedure, patient type, and end user.
The Global Infertility Treatment Market by Product
- Equipment
- Imaging Systems
- Cryosystems
- Incubators
- Accessories
- Others
The Global Infertility Treatment Market by Procedure
- Assisted Reproductive Technology
- In Vitro Fertilization
- Gamete Donation
- Fertility Surgery
- Others
The Global Infertility Treatment Market by Patient Type
- Male
- Female
The Global Infertility Treatment Market by End User
- Fertility Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Cryobanks
- Research Institutes
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/coakky
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005461/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/06/2022 05:31 AM/DISC: 01/06/2022 05:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005461/en