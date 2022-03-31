DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 31, 2022--
The "Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% in the forecast period of 2022-2027, aided by the surging rapid digitisation of the global economy. The market is estimated to reach a value of almost USD 360.58 billion by 2027.
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is defined as a computing infrastructure, which is instantaneously distributed and operated through the internet. It is a kind of cloud service complemented by other components like Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and serverless network, among others.
It is a highly standardised and automated service that also includes storage and network capabilities. IaaS offers robust scalability, enhanced flexibility, and an attractive user interface. IaaS includes a number of services like Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Storage as a Service (STaaS), Desktop as a Service (DaaS), among others. The most common end-use industries of IaaS include BFSI, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, among others.
The growth in the global market for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is being driven by the rising dependency on cloud infrastructure owing to the rapid digitisation of end-use sectors like BFSI, retail, government, and media, among others. This can be associated with the benefits associated with cloud, such as cost-effectiveness, high storage capabilities, enhanced agility, ease of access, greater flexibility, and robust scalability, among others. In addition to this, the rising adoption of public cloud infrastructure by leading organisations in order to reduce energy consumption and to bring down CO2 emissions is another factor shaping the growth of the market.
Moreover, the rapid advancement of digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Internet of Things (IoT) in recent years have led to huge data collection, thus augmenting the need for an effective and reliable data centre, thus bolstering the market growth of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Further, the market is anticipated to grow in the coming years with the development and widespread availability of 5G cellular services and improvements in wireless internet facilities.
Market Segmentation
The market report analyses the market based on segmentations, such as components, company sizes, services, applications, and major regions.
Market Division by Component
- Private Cloud IaaS Implementation Model
- Public Cloud IaaS Implementation Model
- Hybrid Cloud IaaS Implementation Model
Market Distribution by Company Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Market Segmentation by Service
- Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)
- Compute as a Service (CaaS)
- Storage as a Service (STaaS)
- Data Centre as a Service (DCaaS)
- Desktop as a Service (DaaS)
- Application Hosting as a Service
Market Classification by Application
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Transportation
- Consumer Goods
- Retail
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape
- Fujitsu Limited
- Oracle Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Cloudflare, Inc.
- Lumen Technologies, Inc.
- DXC Technology Company
- Virtustream LLC
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- VMware, Inc.
- NTT Communications Corporation
- Google LLC
