The "Infrastructure Monitoring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Infrastructure Monitoring estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.1% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 18% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $511.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR
The Infrastructure Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$511.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$875.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 15.1% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$273.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$726.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$609.5 Million by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
