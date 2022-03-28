DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 28, 2022--
The "Infusion Pumps Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global infusion pumps market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during 2021-2029. The major factors influencing the demand for infusion pumps include growth in incidence of chronic pain, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders and other debilitating chronic diseases and conditions. Auxiliary drivers if this market include the phenomenal rise in geriatric population pool and gradual technological developments in infusion pumps.
Companies Mentioned
- Baxter International Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- CareFusion Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson Corporation
- Medtronic Plc.
- Hospira
- Terumo Corporation
- Smiths Medical
This report studies the global infusion pumps market in terms of four segmentation types: by products, by applications, by end-users and geography. Based on product types, the infusion pumps market is studied for volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, ambulatory, enteral, insulin, implantable, patient controlled pumps and infusion pump disposables. Infusion pumps majorly find application in chemo therapy, pediatrics, pain management, gastroenterology, hematology, diabetes management. In terms of end-users, hospitals, ambulatory care, home care, and physician office and clinics are the major usage areas for infusion pumps.
Geographically, the global infusion pumps market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific , Middle East and Africa, Latin America regional markets. Among these, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific markets are further studied for major country level markets.
Each of the segments thus mentioned are studied in terms of their market revenue (in USD Mn) for the period 2019-2029, with their respective compounded annual growth rates (CAGR %) for the forecast period 2021-2029. The market size forecast for these segments is provided while considering 2015 as the base year.
Apart for the quantitative information, this report also includes qualitative market information with respect to market dynamics: drivers, challenges and future prospects. Additionally this report also includes competitive analysis tools such as attractive investment proposition and fractal map analysis, by key players. This study concludes with company profiles section that highlights key information of the major companies engaged in manufacture and sale of infusion pumps in the international markets.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Infusion Pumps Market: Market Dynamics and Outlook
3.1 Introduction, Facts and Figures
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Challenges
3.4 Future Prospects
3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition
3.1 Competitive Analysis: Fractal Map Investigation, by Key Market Players
Chapter 4 Global Infusion Pumps Market Analysis, by Products
4.1 Preface
4.2 Volumetric Pumps
4.3 Syringe Pumps
4.4 Ambulatory
4.5 Enteral Infusion Pumps
4.6 Insulin Pumps
4.7 Implantable Pumps
4.8 Patient Controlled Pumps
4.9 Infusion Pump Disposables
Chapter 5 Global Infusion Pumps Market Analysis, by End-Users
5.1 Preface
5.2 Hospitals
5.3 Ambulatory Care
5.4 Home Care
5.5 Physician Office and Clinics
Chapter 6 Global Infusion Pumps Market Analysis, by Applications
6.1 Preface
6.2 Chemotherapy
6.3 Pediatrics
6.4 Pain Management
6.5 Gastroenterology
6.6 Hematology
6.7 Diabetes
Chapter 7 Global Infusion Pumps Market, by Geography
7.1 Preface
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.5 Middle East and Africa (MEA)
7.6 Latin America
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fublkc
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005403/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/28/2022 05:57 AM/DISC: 03/28/2022 05:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005403/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.