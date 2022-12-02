DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022--
The "Inhalation Anesthetics: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Inhalation Anesthetics Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Inhalation Anesthetics estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sevoflurane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$906.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Desflurane segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $349 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR
The Inhalation Anesthetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$349 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$273.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Nitrous Oxide Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Nitrous Oxide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$138 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$175 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- 058 LatchGas
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Accutron
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Chester County Family Dentistry
- Discover Dental
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Fox Family Dentistry
- Fresenius Kabi AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Inhalation Anesthetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
