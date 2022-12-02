DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022--

The "Inhalation Anesthetics: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Inhalation Anesthetics Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Inhalation Anesthetics estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sevoflurane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$906.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Desflurane segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $349 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR

The Inhalation Anesthetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$349 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$273.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Nitrous Oxide Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR

In the global Nitrous Oxide segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$138 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$175 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

  • 058 LatchGas
  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
  • AbbVie, Inc.
  • Accutron
  • Baxter International, Inc.
  • Chester County Family Dentistry
  • Discover Dental
  • Eisai Co., Ltd.
  • Fox Family Dentistry
  • Fresenius Kabi AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Inhalation Anesthetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

  • 058 LatchGas
  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
  • AbbVie, Inc.
  • Accutron
  • Baxter International, Inc.
  • Chester County Family Dentistry
  • Discover Dental
  • Eisai Co., Ltd.
  • Fox Family Dentistry
  • Fresenius Kabi AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9qiji

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005454/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES HOSPITALS HEALTH HEALTH TECHNOLOGY MEDICAL SUPPLIES

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 12/02/2022 01:55 PM/DISC: 12/02/2022 01:56 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005454/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you