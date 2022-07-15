DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022--
The "Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global injectable drug delivery market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period
The growth of the global injectable drug delivery market during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, among others across the globe.
According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2021, approximately 537 million adults aged 20-79 years has diabetes globally with 3 in 4 adults with diabetes living in low- and middle-income countries globally. Additionally, the total number of people living with diabetes is anticipated to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.
The global injectable drug delivery market is segmented based on the mode of administration, usability, and end-user. Based on the mode of administration, the market is sub-segmented into oral and pulmonary. Based on usability, the market is sub-segmented into reusable and disposable. Based on the end-user, the market is sub-segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, and others. Among these, the oral segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to numerous technological advancements to accelerate the convenience and ease of administration
Geographically, the global injectable drug delivery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America holds the major share in the market due to the robust healthcare infrastructure as well as the increasing geriatric population in the region, followed by the Asia-Pacific due to rising technological adoption in countries such as India, China, Singapore, and Japan.
Additionally, the growing healthcare system in the region is further driving the growth of the market. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the government of India is planning to introduce a credit incentive program worth $ 6.8 billion to boost the country’s healthcare infrastructure.
The major companies serving the global injectable drug delivery market include Becton, Dickinson and Co., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Pfizer Inc., among others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and geographical expansion, to stay competitive in the market.
For instance, in November 2021, Ypsomed launched YpsoMate On, an autoinjector for prefilled syringes with integrated connectivity. The new device also supports the company’s goal to have CO2-neutral production by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions along the entire value creation chain by 2040.
