The "Global Injectable Drugs Market 2020-2030 by Molecule Type, Drug Class, Delivery, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global injectable drugs market will reach $1,037.7 billion by 2030, growing by 9.8% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising use of self-administered Injectable formulations, technological advancements in drug development, and growing approvals of new injectable drugs such as COVID-19 vaccines.
The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the global injectable drugs market.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players
- Amgen Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Moderna, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Molecule Type
3.1 Market Overview by Molecule Type
3.2 Small Molecule
3.3 Large Molecule
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Drug Class
4.1 Market Overview by Drug Class
4.2 Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
4.3 Immunoglobulin
4.4 Insulin
4.5 Vaccines
4.6 Cytokines
4.7 Peptide Hormone
4.8 Blood Factors
4.9 Other Drug Classes
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Delivery
5.1 Market Overview by Delivery
5.2 Pre-filled Syringe
5.3 Infusions
5.4 Other Deliveries
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
6.1 Market Overview by Application
6.2 Oncology
6.3 Infectious Diseases
6.4 Autoimmune Diseases
6.5 Cardiovascular Diseases
6.6 Pain
6.7 Neurology
6.8 Other Applications
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel
7.2 Hospital Pharmacy
7.3 Retail Pharmacy
7.4 E-Commerce
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles
