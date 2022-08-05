DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022--
The "Insulin Pens Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Insulin Pens Devices market for the year 2020 and beyond. Insulin pen is used to inject insulin for the treatment of diabetes. It is composed of an insulin cartridge (integrated or bought separately) and a dial to measure the dose, and is used with disposable pen needles to deliver the dose.
Insulin pens are classified into disposable and reusable insulin pens. Disposable insulin pens usually consist of pre-filled insulin cartridge which is disposed once the vial is over. In case of reusable insulin pens, the cartridge can be replaced once it is over.
Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.
Companies Mentioned
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Eli Lilly and Co
- Sanofi
