The "Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An intelligent electronic devices (IED) are the type of electric power industry which describes microprocessors-based controllers of power system equipment including transformers, capacitor banks, and circuit breakers.
These devices receive data from power equipment and sensors and receive control commands like tripping circuit breakers. Intelligent electronic devices classified into various types such as voltage regulators, recloser controllers, capacitor bank switches, circuit breaker controllers, and On Load Tap Changer Controller.
Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Drivers
Increase in modernization and technological advancements are expected to boost the growth of global intelligent electronic devices market.
Furthermore, rise in product launch by key competitors will have the positive impact on global intelligent electronic devices market growth.
Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Restraints
However, huge amount of capital and high maintenance cost are the major restraining factors which are expected to hinder the growth of global intelligent electronic devices market.
Market Segmentation
By Types
- Voltage Regulators
- Recloser Controllers
- Capacitor Bank Switches
- Circuit Breaker Controllers
- On Load Tap Changer Controller
By Application
- Automation
- Condition Monitoring
- Water Supply & Management System
- Traction Signalling & Controlling System
- Mass Transit System
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Crompton Greaves
- NoVa Tech LLC
- SchWeitZer Engineering Laboratories Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- General Electric
- Cisco System
- Siemens AG
- ABB Ltd
- Schneider Electric
