DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022--
The "Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is projected to reach USD 30,585.56 million by 2027 from USD 6,781.17 million in 2021, at a CAGR 28.53% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
- The Americas Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market size was estimated at USD 2,503.43 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 3,175.01 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.10% to reach USD 11,066.37 million by 2027.
- The Asia-Pacific Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market size was estimated at USD 1,873.06 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 2,421.48 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.91% to reach USD 8,598.27 million by 2027.
- The Europe, Middle East & Africa Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market size was estimated at USD 2,404.67 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 3,091.76 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.68% to reach USD 10,920.91 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on intelligent virtual assistant identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the intelligent virtual assistant to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Technology:
- Automatic Speech Recognition
- Text-Based
- Text-to-Speech
Product:
- Chatbots
- Smart Speakers
End User:
- Commercial
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Telecom
- Travel & Hospitality
- Personal
Region:
- Americas
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Canada
- Mexico
- United States
- Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Europe, Middle East & Africa
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Spain
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Amelia US LLC
- Apple Inc.
- Artificial Solutions International AB
- Avaamo Inc.
- Baidu, Inc.
- BlackBerry Limited
- eGain Corporation
- Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
- IBM Corporation
- Inbenta Holdings Inc.
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sonos, Inc.
- Verint Systems Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4eb5d
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005568/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/22/2022 11:53 AM/DISC: 08/22/2022 11:53 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005568/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.