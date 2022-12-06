DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--
The "Internet Data Centers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Internet Data Centers Market to Reach $359.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Internet Data Centers estimated at US$168.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$359.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR
The Internet Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Data Centers Market: Growing Data Storage Needs of Businesses Drive Growth
- Sustained Growth in Global Data Center Traffic & Capacity Additions
- Recent Market Activity
- Internet Data Centers (IDCs) Market: An Overview
- Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
- Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
- Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to IDC Demand
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Internet Data Centers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Data Explosion Results in Increased Buying of Data Center Capacity
- An Overview of Key Factors Influencing IP Traffic Growth & Bandwidth Needs
- Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
- Faster Broadband Speeds
- Increasing Penetration of IP-enabled Devices
- Increased Consumption of Social Media Tools
- Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications
- Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Future Growth of IDC
- Increasing Penetration of Cloud Services Set to Accelerate Market Expansion
- Cloud Sprawl on the Course to Stretch IDC Footprint
- Explosion of Big Data: Opportunity Indicator for IDC
- Demand for Datacenter Space Increases as Big Data Ventures into the Cloud
- IDC Market Benefits from Expanding Role of 'Mobility' in Enterprise Sector
- BYOD Leads the 'Enterprise Mobility' Penetration
- Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
- Mobile App Development to Foster Data Center Growth
- Software Defined Data Center Widens the Scope and Span of IDC
- Growing Emphasis on Web-Scale IT Puts Focus on Software Defined IDC
- Software Defined Data Centers Leverage New Line of SoCs
- Colocation IDCs Grow in Popularity
- Sustained High Demand for Datacenter Outsourcing Drives Growth
- Data Center Managed Services See Increased Adoption
- An Overview of Data Center Managed Services
- Hosting Services Aid Market Expansion
- Greening of Datacenters: IDCs Score the Highest
- Shift Towards Carrier-Neutral Data Centers Remains Profound
- Virtual Data Centers Grab Market Attention
- An Overview of Key Benefits offered by Virtual Data Center
- No Need for Dedicated Servers for Each Application
- No Vendor Lock-Ins
- Convenient Migration to Cloud
- Full-Fledged Disaster Recovery Support
- Cost Savings
- Other Benefits
- High Thrust on Consolidation Propels Uptake of Virtual Data Centers
- Mega Data Center: The New 'Mega' Trend
- Undersea Cable Networks Improve Connectivity between Data Centers
- Data Center Security Gains Prominence Amid Steep Increase in Traffic Volumes and Growth in Connected Devices
- IDC Operators Prioritize Security Platforms Offering 360 Degree Visibility
- Stringent Regulatory Compliance Requirements Drive the Need for Comprehensive Data Center Security
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)
- Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act
- Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
- Small and Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs): A Lucrative Market Segment
- Large Enterprises' Shift from Captive Model to IDC Augurs Well for Market Growth
- IDC Services Assume Critical Importance in the Government Sector
- Banking Companies Embrace IDC Amid Rapidly Evolving Role of IT in Daily Operations
- Media & Entertainment Companies Lean Towards IDC for Consistent Content Quality
- Healthcare: High Potential Market for Data Centers
- Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REWGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
