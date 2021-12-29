DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is a term used for group of diseases that cause scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs. This scarring causes stiffness in the lungs, which makes difficult to breathe and supply oxygen to the bloodstream. Interstitial lung disease can be caused due to long-term exposure to hazardous materials such as asbestos. Some types of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, also can cause interstitial lung disease.
The diseases which are grouped under interstitial lung disease are interstitial pneumonia, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, nonspecific interstitial pneumonitis, hypersensitivity pneumonitis, cryptogenic organizing pneumonia (COP), sarcoidosis, and acute interstitial pneumonitis. Interstitial lung disease (ILD) can be treated with medications such as corticosteroids, anti-fibrotic medication, Pirfenidone, and nintedanib.
Market Dynamics
Increasing number of drug approvals from regulatory bodies is expected to drive the growth of global interstitial lung disease market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2014, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved pirfenidone (Esbriet) and nintedanib (Ofev) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a progressive and fatal lung disease that makes breathing difficult and causes irreversible lung damage.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global interstitial lung disease market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new drug launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global interstitial lung disease market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global interstitial lung disease market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the interstitial lung disease market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Interstitial Lung Disease Market, By Disease Type:
- Interstitial Pneumonia
- Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
- Nonspecific Interstitial Pneumonitis
- Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
- Cryptogenic Organizing Pneumonia (COP)
- Sarcoidosis
- Acute Interstitial Pneumonitis
Global Interstitial Lung Disease Market, By Drug Type:
- Corticosteroids
- Anti-fibrotic Medication
- Pirfenidone
- Nintedanib
Global Interstitial Lung Disease Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Interstitial Lung Disease Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- Australia
- India
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country:
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Country/Region:
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
