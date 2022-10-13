DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022--
The "Global Interventional Oncology Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The interventional oncology market is poised to grow by $1.03 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period. The report on the interventional oncology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in R&D activities.
The interventional oncology market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.
The interventional oncology market is segmented as below:
By Product
- Ablation
- Embolization
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
This study identifies the increasing inorganic growth strategies by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the interventional oncology market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on the adoption of MWA and the growing adoption of SIRT and HIFU will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the interventional oncology market covers the following areas:
- Interventional oncology market sizing
- Interventional oncology market forecast
- Interventional oncology market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Product
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AngioDynamics Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cook Medical LLC
- EDAP TMS SA
- Elekta AB
- HealthTronics Inc.
- IceCure Medical
- ILJIN Group
- INSIGHTEC Ltd.
- Johnson and Johnson
- Medtronic Plc
- MedWaves Inc.
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Mermaid Medical Group
- Profound Medical Corp.
- Siemens AG
- Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd.
- Sonablate Corp.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Terumo Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vf6gqh
