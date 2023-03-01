DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2023--
The "Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global intracranial pressure monitoring market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.24% during 2021-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
- HeadSense Medical Ltd.
- Integra Lifesciences Corporation
- LINET Ltd.
- Medtronic plc
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- Raumedic AG (Rehau)
- Sophysa
- Spiegelberg Gmbh (SHS)
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring is utilized in neurosurgery and neurology for measuring the pressure inside the skull. It can be performed using either invasive or non-invasive techniques. Amongst these, invasive techniques, such as ventriculostomy and micro transducers, involve drilling a hole in the skull using a burr hole or a twist drill technique for inserting the device.
The device is connected to transducers for sending measurements and projecting cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) waveform. On the other hand, non-invasive techniques are generally utilized for avoiding complications of hemorrhages and infections associated with the former technique.
They include transcranial Doppler, tympanic membrane displacement, optic nerve sheath diameter, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and fundoscopy. Nowadays, health professionals prefer using ICP monitors, clinical examination, and brain imaging to provide better results.
Owing to the increasing cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the need for providing optimum care to patients under critical conditions is escalating around the world. This, in turn, is strengthening the ICP monitor market growth, as these devices are used for monitoring patients under intensive care.
Apart from this, the rising number of individuals suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI), represents another growth-inducing factor impelling market growth. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune, cardiovascular and sleep disorders has catalyzed the demand for ICT monitors to provide early and effective treatment.
Furthermore, governments of several countries are spending on improving the healthcare infrastructure and critical care centers, which is expected to boost the sales of these monitors. Additionally, manufacturers are also focusing on the introduction of an ICP monitoring device for home use. Such innovations are expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global intracranial pressure monitoring market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, technology, monitoring type, application and end-user.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Monitors
- Probes
- Catheters and Kits
- Other Accessories
Breakup by Technology:
- Invasive
- External Ventricular Drainage (EVD)
- Microtransducer ICP Monitoring
- Non-invasive
- Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography
- Tympanic Membrane Displacement
- Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter
- MRI/CT
- Others
Breakup by Monitoring Type:
- Intraventricular
- Intraparenchymal
- Epidural
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Traumatic Brain Injury
- Intracerebral Hemorrhage
- Meningitis
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Home Care
- Trauma Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global intracranial pressure monitoring market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global intracranial pressure monitoring market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global intracranial pressure monitoring market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global intracranial pressure monitoring market?
5. What is the breakup of the global intracranial pressure monitoring market based on the product type?
6. What is the breakup of the global intracranial pressure monitoring market based on the technology?
7. What is the breakup of the global intracranial pressure monitoring market based on monitoring type?
8. What is the breakup of the global intracranial pressure monitoring market based on the application?
9. What is the breakup of the global intracranial pressure monitoring market based on the end-user?
10. What are the key regions in the global intracranial pressure monitoring market?
11. Who are the key players/companies in the global intracranial pressure monitoring market?
