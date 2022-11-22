DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--
The "Global Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market (2022-2027) by Products, Dosage, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market is estimated to be USD 48.17 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 69.86 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.72%
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Respiratory and Neurological Diseases
- Growth in Intranasal Product Development and Commercialization
- Surge R&D Investment and Efforts Given COVID-19
Restraints
- Side Effects Associated with the Use of Nasal Products
Opportunities
- Rise in Number of Prescriptions for Non-invasive Drug Delivery Routes
- Improving Healthcare Infrastructure and Advanced Treatment Availability in Developing Countries
- Technological Advancements
Challenges
- Development Challenges Such as Requirements for Large Dose of Vaccine and Administration Difficulties through the Nasal Route
Market Segmentations
The Global Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market is segmented based on Products, Dosage, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography.
- By Products, the market is classified into Liquid Delivery Device, Powder Delivery Device, and Pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler.
- By Dosage, the market is classified into Multi-dose, and Unit-dose.
- By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Retail Pharmacies.
- By Application, the market is classified into Neurological Disorders, Pain Management, Respiratory Disorders, and Vaccination.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market, By Products
7 Global Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market, By Dosage
8 Global Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market, By Application
9 Global Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market, By Distribution Channel
10 Americas' Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market
11 Europe's Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market
13 APAC's Intranasal Drug and Vaccine Delivery Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- AstraZeneca, PLC
- Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson, and Company
- Bharat Biotech International, Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline, PLC
- Intersect ENT
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Marina Biotech, Inc.
- Merck & Co.
- Neurelis, Inc.
- Novartis International Ag
- OptiNose, Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Recipharm AB
- Rexam, PLC
- Rokote Laboratories Finland, Ltd.
- Teleflex, Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.
- The 3M Company
- UCB, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ngfh0f
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005683/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/22/2022 11:25 AM/DISC: 11/22/2022 11:26 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005683/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.