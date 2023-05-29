DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 29, 2023--
The "Global Invasive Fungal Infections Market: Analysis By Molecule Class, By Infection Type, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global invasive fungal infections market was valued at US$US$7.13 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth US$9.00 billion in 2028. The market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Invasive fungal infections (IFIs) are serious and potentially life-threatening infections caused by fungi that invade deep tissues, organs, or the bloodstream of the human body. These infections can occur in individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those undergoing chemotherapy or organ transplant, or individuals with certain medical conditions such as diabetes or HIV/AIDS.
There are hundreds of thousands of different species of fungi, about a hundred of which can infect humans, but a limited number are lethal. According to a compilation by the Journal of Fungi (JOF), the prevalence exceeds 1 billion globally, where any variant of fungal infection has been identified.
These are distributed among different fungal strains that are more or less severe for the infected person. The collective name for the most severe infections is invasive (systemic). The most common types of invasive fungal infections are candidiasis, aspergillosis, and cryptococcosis.
The number of immunocompromised persons at high risk for fungal infections is rising globally (some 3% of the population). For these patients, high mortality rates when infected is a severe concern. Therefore, the need for more potent and safer antifungals is clear. Several promising drug candidates are now in the pipeline for the treatment of invasive fungal infections. Furthermore, an increase in initiatives by public and private organizations to raise awareness about a variety of fungal infections is expected to expand the market for antifungal drugs.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Increasing Invasive Fungal Infections with Life-threatening Conditions
- Rapid Urbanization
- Aging Population
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
- Increasing Government Support
- Advancements in Antifungal Drug Development
- Changing Lifestyles and Environmental Factor
Challenges
- High Adverse Effects and Usage of Conventional Drugs
- Complex and Evolving Fungal Pathogens
Market Trends
- Use of AI in Vaccine and Drug Design
- Increase in R&D Activities
- Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques
- Increase in Usage of Nanotechnology in Formulation of Advanced Antifungal Drugs
The key players in the global invasive fungal infections market are:
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (Xellia Pharmaceuticals)
- Biosergen AB
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.
- Pulmocide Ltd.
- F2G Ltd.
Among the best-selling drugs is the liposomal version of amphotericin B from Gilead /Astellas Pharma. The two pharmaceutical giants, Pfizer and Merck & Co, have drugs in commercial Phase from the azole class of molecules. The most notable are Posaconazole and Voriconazole.
There ar several number of candidates which are under development phase. Most of the projects under development are small molecules and further related to the azoles, echi-nocandins, and several generic candidates. However, there are also antibody molecules in early preclinical development, which are currently not on the market.
Market Segmentation Analysis:
- By Molecule Class: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into five segments based on the molecule class: Azoles, Echinocandins, Allylamines/Pyrimidines, Polyenes and Others. The Azoles molecule class segment dominated the market in 2022 with leading therapeutic agents such as Noxafil, Vfend, Diflucan, and Cresemba. Azoles' market dominance can be attributed to their broad-spectrum activity. By inhibiting fungal enzymes, these agents aid in fungistatic activity. Azoles are antifungal medications that are used to treat candidemia, blastomycosis, systemic candidiasis, and ocular fungal infections. Azoles, which are divided into triazoles and imidazoles, are also used to treat systemic fungal infections.
- By Infection Type: The report further provides the segmentation based on the infection type: Candidiasis, Aspergillosis, Cryptococcus and Others. Candidiasis emerged as a prominent segment, accounting for a major share in the global market. Candidiasis is caused by a type of fungus called Candida. Candida infections settle in the bloodstream and bigger organs, especially in people with compromised immune systems, such as those with diabetes or HIV. According to the CDC, the incidence (rate of new infections) of invasive candidiasis in the US is approximately 9 per 100,000 people, or approximately 25,000. In-hospital all-cause mortality is estimated to be around 25%. Risk factors for developing invasive candidiasis include prolonged use of antibiotics, invasive procedures, and immunosuppression. The increasing use of broad-spectrum antibiotics, the aging population, and the growing prevalence of immunocompromised patients are driving the growth of invasive candidiasis.
- By Region: The report provides insight into the invasive fungal infections market based on the geographical operations, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW. Fungal infections are more prevalent in developing countries in terms of overall prevalence. At the same time, sales of drugs related to treatment are dominated by Europe and the US.
- The North American region has emerged as a dominant player in the invasive fungal infections market, owing to several key factors. Firstly, the region has witnessed a rise in the number of cases of mucormycosis, along with the presence of major industry players, and the development of the healthcare sector. Additionally, the availability of new anti-fungal drugs in the region has further contributed to its growth. Moreover, the increase in the aged population with a high incidence of fungal conditions, coupled with high awareness among the population pertaining to preventive and restorative treatments, has also propelled the market forward.
