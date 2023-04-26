DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2023--
The "Global IoT Data Management Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IoT data management market is forecast to grow by USD 69.28 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.
The report on the IoT data management market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in industrial automation, the large-scale benefits of using IoT devices, and the growing demand for smart homes.
The IoT data management market is segmented as below:
By Component
- Solutions
- Services
By Deployment
- Private/Hybrid
- Public
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
This study identifies leveraging manufacturing data for predictive maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the IoT data management market growth during the next few years. Also, the need to improve business efficiency and the growing importance of data-driven business outcomes in the industrial sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the IoT data management market covers the following areas:
- IoT data management market sizing
- IoT data management market forecast
- IoT data management market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IoT data management market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Avnet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., InfluxData Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogFuze Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Teradata Corp., and Striim International Inc.. Also, the IoT data management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Component
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
