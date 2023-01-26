DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023--

The "IR Cameras: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for IR Cameras estimated at US$926.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Uncooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$873.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $250.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

The IR Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$250.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and a Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • IR Cameras - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

