The "IR Cameras: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for IR Cameras estimated at US$926.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Uncooled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$873.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cooled segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $250.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The IR Cameras market in the U.S. is estimated at US$250.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
- DRS Technologies, Inc.
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- Fluke Corporation
- HGL Limited
- Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.
- Optris Infrared Sensing LLC
- Raytheon Company
- Seek Thermal, Inc.
- Sierra Pacific Innovations Corp (Spi Infrared)
- Teledyne DALSA, Inc.
- Testo SE & Co. KGaA
- Xenics NV
