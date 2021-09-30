DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021--
The "Global IV Catheters Market Size By End User, By Material, By Product, By geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global IV Catheters Market was valued at USD 6.88 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 14.58 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.57% from 2021 to 2028.
The IV Catheters Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The IV Catheters Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.
IV Nutritional therapy has been delivered to increase energy, improve immune system strength, counter stress and anxiety, and ultimately act as a preventative aging measure, in which vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients are delivered directly to the bloodstream. The increasing prevalence of cancer cases is also playing a major role in the growth of the IV catheter market.
This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the IV Catheters Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the IV Catheters Market growth.
Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the IV Catheters Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the IV Catheters Market.
The report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD Medical, Boston Scientific., Smith Medical, and Terumo Corporation.
4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on IV Catheters Market
4.6 Patent Analysis
4.7 Value Chain Analysis
